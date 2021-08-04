Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

