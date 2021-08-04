Country Trust Bank Has $467,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

