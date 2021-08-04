Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $215.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

