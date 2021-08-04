Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

