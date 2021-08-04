COVA Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

COVA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. COVA Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of COVA Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $103,000.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

