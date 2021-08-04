Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $433.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $433.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.81. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

