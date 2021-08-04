Cowen Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $179.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

