Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.33 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $128.33 million and $7.92 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $208.21 or 0.00527512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00844346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

