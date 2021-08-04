Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.71 and last traded at $108.29. Approximately 10,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 546,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Credicorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 45.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 129,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Credicorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.