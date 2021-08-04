Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Declares $0.36 Final Dividend

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

