Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRYAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $151.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

