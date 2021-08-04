Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Credits has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $518,293.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

