Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 953,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.