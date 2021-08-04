Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 6.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.45. 8,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 816,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

