Critical Review: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.90% 5.57% 0.47% OP Bancorp 28.25% 13.14% 1.36%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OP Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.33 $1.67 million N/A N/A OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.48 $13.13 million $0.85 12.49

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of February 3, 2021, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

