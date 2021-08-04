Crown Capital Partners Inc. Buys 559,854 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 559,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,850.00.

CRWN opened at C$5.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market cap of C$49.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$6.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWN. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



