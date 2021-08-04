Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.40.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.