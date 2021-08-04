CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $378.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $378.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00101398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00144555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,037.75 or 0.99568458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.22 or 0.00848691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

