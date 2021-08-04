Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.