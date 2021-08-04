Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 342.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 643.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

