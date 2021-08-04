Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 175.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,678,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.