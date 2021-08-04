Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Romeo Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.