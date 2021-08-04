Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 80,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

