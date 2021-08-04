Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 309,817 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $2,105,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,232,000 after buying an additional 675,850 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

