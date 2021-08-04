Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,716 shares of company stock worth $1,620,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.