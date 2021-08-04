Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

