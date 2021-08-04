Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.92 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

