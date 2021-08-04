Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a 1-year low of $192.92 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

