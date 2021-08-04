CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.08. Approximately 17,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 665,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CureVac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

