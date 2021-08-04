Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,831,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

