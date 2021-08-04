CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $1.72 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

UAN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.07. CVR Partners has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

