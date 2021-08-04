CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 51,273 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $64.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.07.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

