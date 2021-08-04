CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,445.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,445 ($31.94) and last traded at GBX 2,433 ($31.79), with a volume of 20961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

CVSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,291.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.69.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

