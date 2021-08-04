CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$7.800 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,333,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

