CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

