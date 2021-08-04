CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

