Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CTSO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.68.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.