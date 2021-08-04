Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 244,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

