D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,366 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

