D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of Levere stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

