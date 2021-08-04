D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,518 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

