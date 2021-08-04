D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,937.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,864.61. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

