D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.