D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cato were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE CATO opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

