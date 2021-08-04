DA Davidson Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 296.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Community Banks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $531,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

