Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $396.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00812801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,682,655,079 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,654,590 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.

