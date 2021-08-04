Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.27%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DKILY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 142,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,225. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DKILY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

