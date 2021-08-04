Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.21 ($108.49).

DAI stock opened at €75.75 ($89.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.04. Daimler has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

