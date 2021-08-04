Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

