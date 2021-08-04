Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.06 ($70.66).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €63.63 ($74.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.99. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.